Blizzard’s In-Office Mandate Costing the Company ‘Some Amazing People’

In the growing divide over remote work, one Activision Blizzard manager has taken to Twitter to say in-office mandates are costing him “some amazing people.”

Companies, including those that originally embraced remote work, are increasingly enacting in-office mandates, with Activision Blizzard setting the threshold to three days a week in person. Software developers, however, are one of the groups that are most resistant to returning to the office, and this may impact Blizzard’s ability to ship new games on time.

Allison Steele, quoting another developer, had harsh words for Blizzard’s policy:

forced rto has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months.



it is a terrible, shortsighted, self-destructive policy that is only weakening our ability to deliver the kind of game we want to make and our players deserve. https://t.co/1M94XLJGY2 — Allison Steele, GameObject (@SteeleGame) April 19, 2023

The issue illustrates the challenges companies have navigating the post-pandemic workplace. Many employees have become accustomed to working from home, and while there are certainly many who abuse it, there are many workers who perform better working remotely. This is often the case in areas like software development.

Ultimately, Blizzard and other companies will have to find a path forward that doesn’t alienate the top talent they rely on.