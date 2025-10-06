BlackRock’s GIP Eyes $40B Aligned Data Centers Deal for AI Expansion

BlackRock Inc.’s push into artificial intelligence infrastructure took a monumental leap this week as its subsidiary, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), neared a $40 billion acquisition of Aligned Data Centers. The deal, which encompasses 78 data centers with a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts, underscores the asset manager’s aggressive bet on the surging demand for AI-powered computing facilities. Aligned, previously backed by Macquarie Asset Management, has positioned itself as a key player in scalable data solutions, particularly for hyperscale clients chasing AI advancements.

Details emerging from the negotiations reveal that the transaction could value Aligned at around $40 billion, including debt, marking one of the largest infrastructure deals of the year. This move aligns with BlackRock’s broader strategy following its $12.5 billion purchase of GIP earlier in 2023, which bolstered its infrastructure portfolio amid a global race for digital real estate.

Strategic Expansion in AI Infrastructure

Industry observers note that Aligned’s portfolio spans 50 campuses across the U.S. and South America, offering modular designs that cater to the energy-intensive needs of AI training and inference. The 5-gigawatt capacity is particularly noteworthy, as it rivals the power output of several nuclear plants and highlights the immense electricity demands of modern data centers. According to reports in Tom’s Hardware, this acquisition adds a premier AI vendor to BlackRock’s holdings, potentially enhancing its competitive edge against rivals like Digital Realty and Equinix.

BlackRock’s involvement comes at a time when AI investments are exploding, driven by tech giants such as Microsoft and Google pouring billions into cloud and machine-learning capabilities. GIP’s portfolio already includes stakes in data center operators like CyrusOne, and this deal would further consolidate its influence in a sector projected to grow exponentially.

Financial Backing and Market Implications

The financing for Aligned’s expansion has been robust; earlier this year, the company secured over $12 billion in equity and debt to fuel its growth, as detailed in a Bloomberg analysis. This fundraising success, surpassing many AI startups, reflects investor confidence in data centers as stable, high-return assets amid volatile markets. BlackRock’s shares have risen about 13% year-to-date, pushing its market capitalization near $189 billion, per insights from TradeAlgo.

Moreover, the involvement of entities like MGX, an AI investment firm tied to Mubadala Investment Co., suggests a collaborative approach to the deal. As reported in Yahoo Finance, MGX could invest independently, adding layers of sovereign wealth support to the transaction.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Yet, the deal isn’t without hurdles. Data centers face scrutiny over their environmental impact, with 5 gigawatts demanding vast energy resources that could strain grids. Aligned has emphasized sustainable practices, including advanced cooling technologies, but regulators and communities are increasingly vocal about power consumption.

For BlackRock, this acquisition represents a calculated pivot toward AI-driven growth sectors like renewable energy integration and logistics, as noted in coverage from Channel Futures. If finalized, it could set a precedent for mega-deals in infrastructure, signaling that asset managers are doubling down on the digital economy’s backbone.

Broadening Horizons in Tech Investment

Looking ahead, industry insiders anticipate this move will accelerate BlackRock’s diversification beyond traditional finance into tech infrastructure. With AI adoption ramping up globally, Aligned’s assets could serve as a linchpin for future expansions, potentially including partnerships with AI chipmakers or cloud providers.

Ultimately, the $40 billion bet positions BlackRock at the forefront of a transformative era, where data centers are not just facilities but critical enablers of innovation. As negotiations progress, the deal’s closure—possibly as soon as next week, according to Financial Times—will likely reshape investment strategies in the sector, drawing more capital into AI’s foundational technologies.