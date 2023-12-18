Blackberry Backtracks On Plans To Split Company

Blackberry is backtracking on plans to split the company in two, opting for an internal reorganization instead.

According to IoTNews, Blackberry planned to split into two separate companies, with one focused on IoT. The company planned for the IoT company to eventually go public.

The outlet is now reporting that Blackberry has changed its plans, and will remain a single company. Instead, the company will reorganize into two separate divisions: one focused on IoT and the other on cybersecurity, Blackberry’s core business. The news coincides with the appointment of John J. Giamatteo as CEO.

“I am honoured and excited to lead the next phase of BlackBerry’s evolution as its CEO. BlackBerry’s IoT and Cybersecurity businesses have market-leading technology, exceptional teams and large market opportunities,” said Giamatteo.

“The Board and I are fully aligned on the next steps needed to unlock the value within BlackBerry, and work on this effort will proceed at full speed. I look forward to working with the entire team to uphold our legacy of innovation and continue providing exceptional service to our customers as we deliver on our goals.”