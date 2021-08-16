Bitcoin Rally Drives Crypto Market Back to $2 Trillion Valuation

Bitcoin has rallied enough to drive the cryptocurrency market back above $2 trillion for the first time since May.

The crypto market has had a rough couple of months. Concerns over a crackdown in China, as well as Tesla suspending sales via bitcoin, helped send bitcoin and the larger crypto market into a tailspin. According to CNBC, it appears the market is beginning to recover some of that lost ground.

Over the weekend, bitcoin hit $48,000 for the first time since May, boosting the overall market to $2 trillion — also for the first time since May.

It remains to be seen if the market will maintain its gains. There are still a number of threats on the horizon, not the least of which is increased crypto regulation.