Following months of losses, Bitcoin has rallied to its highest point since May.

Bitcoin, and the cryptocurrency market in general, has taken a beating over the last couple of months. Crackdowns by China, as well as environmental concerns, have blunted enthusiasm and sparked concern about crypto’s future.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin seems to be recovering, reaching $43,000+, according to CoinDesk.

It remains to be seen if Bitcoin’s rally will continue, but the new price is certainly a welcome sign.