Bing Adds Local Store Search

Microsoft Bing has added a major new feature, making it possible for users to search local stores.

Many consumers use search engines to research products and find local places to purchase them. In many cases, consumers will purchase a product online and then pick it up in person.

Microsoft is looking to help facilitate this by making it possible for consumers to search local stores’ inventory and product availability.

The company announced the new feature in a blog post.

You need something from a specific store. Where is the location closest to your home? Are they open? Is your product in stock? Using Microsoft Bing or searching on Bing Maps, you will get rich results that will answer all these questions!