Biden Will Nominate Long-Time Google Foe to Lead DOJ Antitrust Efforts

In a worrisome sign for Big Tech, President Joe Biden plans to nominate Jonathan Kanter, a long-time Google foe, to head the DOJ antitrust division.

A showdown between the US government and Big Tech has been years in the making, and all indications are the government is preparing to make sweeping changes to how tech companies operate. The latest, according to Bloomberg, is the upcoming nomination of Jonathan Kanter to lead the DOJ’s antitrust efforts.

Kanter has widespread support among progressives and other lawmakers who say the US economy is being held back by monopolies wielding too much power. In his role, Kanter would have tremendous authority to investigate antitrust concerns, and help shape the government’s response.

Kanter’s appointment still needs to pass the Senate, but concerns over Big Tech are one of the few things both parties seem to agree on.