Biden Drops Out on X, Undermining Mainstream Media

In an unprecedented move that has sent shockwaves through the political and media landscapes, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on X, now indisputably the most powerful media platform on earth. This decision has sparked a wide-ranging debate about the relevance of traditional media in an age when X is becoming the primary news source in real-time.

The Announcement

On Sunday, President Biden posted on his official X account, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

The Impact on Social Media

Biden’s announcement quickly gained traction, with views surpassing 260 million on X by Sunday evening, making it his most-viewed tweet to date. For comparison, Biden’s tweet on Friday, which took a jab at former President Donald Trump’s Republican convention speech, garnered 48 million views. In contrast, other tweets from the weekend received only a few million each.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, celebrated this milestone, emphasizing the platform’s role in modern communication. Musk tweeted, “White House aides learned Biden was dropping out by reading . Leaders should post directly, not hand the role to intermediaries. That is what works best. Mistakes will be made, but that’s what proves it’s real. People want authenticity.”

Mainstream Media Reaction

The announcement surprised White House aides, as they reportedly learned of Biden’s decision through the same X post. Journalist Paul D. Thacker highlighted this in a tweet: “White House aides admit they found out first on @X,” to which Musk responded, “They are so slow.”

Musk also pointed out the broader implications of Biden’s decision to use X for such a significant announcement. “This event underscores the shifting dynamics of political communication,” Musk wrote. “Social media platforms like X provide a direct, unfiltered line of communication between leaders and the public, bypassing traditional news outlets.”

The Political Ramifications

Biden’s decision to step down and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee has profound political implications. In his announcement, Biden stated, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.” His endorsement calls for unity within the Democratic Party to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

The Role of X in Political Communication

Biden’s use of X for his major announcement highlights the shifting landscape of political communication. Social media platforms like X provide a direct, unfiltered line of communication between leaders and the public, bypassing traditional news outlets. This shift challenges the traditional gatekeeping role of mainstream media and raises questions about the future of news consumption and the reliability of information.

According to the Wall Street Journal, views of President Biden’s announcement soared past 260 million on X, by far Biden’s most-viewed tweet of late. This underscores the platform’s growing influence. Shortly after taking over Twitter-turned-X in late 2022, Elon Musk added a public view count, an announcement that racked up 56.9 million views.

Musk’s Influence

Musk has been vocal about his support for the Republican ticket, endorsing Trump and J.D. Vance. He tweeted, “My smartest friends, including those living in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been lifelong Dems, are excited about Trump/Vance. I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party.”

Musk further explained his stance on political leadership and communication: “Authenticity in leadership is crucial. Direct communication through platforms like X ensures that leaders are accountable and transparent with the public. This is the future of political discourse.”

Public Reaction

Public reactions on X were mixed, with some expressing skepticism about the authenticity of Biden’s post. Users like @rexglacer tweeted, “Just wait until Biden finds out he quit on X…” while others questioned whether Biden had personally written the message. @toddstarnes tweeted, “Are we sure Biden actually wrote that X message? Does Biden know that he dropped out of the race?”

Other users highlighted the significance of using X for such an announcement. @MostlyPeacefull tweeted, “Biden didn’t announce he was dropping out on TV. He announced on X. Hard to argue X isn’t the most relevant media platform in the world.”

Analysis from Experts

Tim Higgins and Natasha Khan of the Wall Street Journal provided further analysis, noting that the use of X for Biden’s announcement marks a significant shift in how political messages are delivered. They wrote, “Biden’s decision to use X for his major announcement highlights the growing influence of social media platforms in political communication. This event underscores the need for traditional media to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape where immediacy and direct communication are paramount.”

Political analyst Furiosa expressed concerns about the implications of such a significant announcement being made on social media. “It is very odd that Biden dropped out on X. Did he really write that letter by his own volition? We need #ProofofLife now!” she tweeted, echoing a sentiment of uncertainty among some observers.

A Significant Moment

President Biden’s announcement on X marks a significant moment in the evolution of political communication. By bypassing traditional media channels, Biden has highlighted the increasing importance of social media in disseminating crucial information. This development underscores the need for traditional media to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape where immediacy and direct communication are paramount.

As the 2024 election approaches, how political messages are delivered and consumed will continue to evolve, with platforms like X playing a central role. Traditional media will have to find ways to remain relevant in an era when news breaks instantly online.

Biden’s decision to drop out on X has also drawn attention to Musk’s influence over the platform. Musk’s public endorsements and comments have shaped the narrative around political events, highlighting the power of social media moguls in modern politics. As Musk continues to leverage X for political discourse, the role of traditional media will face further scrutiny and challenges.