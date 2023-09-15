10 Tips for Better-Ranking Content

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the old adage for businesses remains true: Content is king. But if no one ever sees the king or hears from him, does the king even matter?

In other words, you might create the most amazing content in your industry. Still, if no one finds it, it won’t make much of an impact. That’s why it’s crucial you optimize your content for SEO so your potential customers will actually be able to find you. Let’s look at 10 tips you can begin implementing immediately to create valuable, SEO-rich content that attracts eyeballs.

1. Utilize a Pillar Strategy

A strategy using content pillars can be a great place to start. This tactic is when you build out a topical long-form page (around 3,000 words) and link to that from other sub-pillars and related blogs. Content pillars establish authority on a subject and build trust with readers, making them a highly effective SEO strategy.

2. Optimize and Repurpose Existing Content

SEO strategy doesn’t have to always be about creating new content. Dust off that blog post from 2020 that’s chock-full of still useful information and repurpose it. Optimize it with relevant keywords and refresh any outdated links and data. This won’t work for every old piece of content, but you’ll be surprised at what can be reused.

3. Avoid Keyword Stuffing

Some businesses try to achieve higher SEO rankings by putting keywords in as many places as possible in their content. Don’t be that business. Stuffing ill-fitting words and phrases into your content can reduce its quality and hurt your company’s reputation. Keyword stuffing is not a wise tactic for optimizing content — be judicious in how you use keywords.

4. Produce Only High-Quality Content

Since you’re avoiding keyword stuffing, you should also avoid churning out content for content’s sake. Take the time to produce high-quality work that people truly want to read and engage with. Break up text with headers and use images and videos when possible. A lot of people are visual learners, so consider using infographics as a content form to get your message across. High-quality content generates higher rankings in SEO.

5. Improve Site Speed

Did you know if a site doesn’t load in just three seconds, 40% of users will bail? It’s therefore imperative that your site load fast. There can be numerous ways to speed up your load time. Consider optimizing image sizes, updating site code, and reducing the amount of plugins your site uses. This will positively impact your site ranking.

6. Optimize Your Content for Mobile

In many cases, more people will view your site on a mobile device than on a PC. Don’t just improve your site’s speed for desktops. Make sure it loads fast on mobile devices as well. Test to confirm the readability is good for mobile. If it’s not, the user experience will be poor, and visitors will leave your site.

Have you ever clicked on a link from a site only to get the dreaded “page not found”? Having broken links can irritate your readers and cause them to leave your site. Test all links in your existing pieces to ensure they are correct. Use internal links when possible to keep users on your site. If you do link externally, make certain it’s to a credible source.

8. Encourage Sharing

Word-of-mouth advertising is one of the most successful marketing strategies around. By providing links for readers to directly share your content, you’re increasing opportunities for exposure. Including icons for Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms makes your content easily shareable by readers.

9. Make Metadata Matter

Content is the actor on stage, and metadata is the people behind the scenes helping the play run smoothly. Your meta tags for images and meta descriptions for content play a big factor in SEO. Optimize your metadata for the best chance at a higher ranking. Use keyword-rich tags for your images and the snippets that show up on Google searches.

10. Post Consistently

When a business doesn’t regularly create content, not only does it miss out on potential customers, it gains a negative reputation. Consistently creating content increases your site traffic and helps to boost SEO rankings. Beyond that, readers are more likely to visit your site frequently when they know new content is being posted regularly.

There are a variety of ways to increase your online ranking. It all starts with amazing content. Are the pieces you’re creating establishing your authority in your industry? Are they showcasing your knowledge while also being beneficial to the reader?

As you strive for a strong page ranking, your content should be written for people, not search engines. That kind of thinking might seem counterintuitive, but remember, humans are the ones reading and engaging with your content. When you write to inform, help, and build trust with people, your ranking will rise.