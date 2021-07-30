Better Late Than Never: Amazon Fire TV Cube Supports Zoom Two-Way Calling

Amazon has announced its Fire TV Cube now supports two-way Zoom video calling.

Zoom has become one of the most popular videoconferencing solutions since the onset of the pandemic. While it was already popular in the enterprise, the platform is now widely used by remote workers, remote learners, individuals and families.

Given its popularity, it’s somewhat surprising Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is only now supporting Zoom two-way calling. The devices previously supported Zoom two-way calling via another camera-enabled Alexa device. With this update, however, the Fire TV Cube now supports Zoom natively.

We are excited to announce that starting today you can video call friends, family, and business colleagues with the Zoom app on Fire TV.

Users will still need to connect a USB webcam.