Better.com Preparing to Lay Off Another 4,000 Employees

Better.com is preparing to lay off an additional 4,000 employees, just months after its CEO infamously laid off 900 in a group Zoom call.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg went down in CEO infamy when he laid off 900 employees in a Zoom conference. Garg tried apologizing, but ultimately took a leave of absence, before returning in January.

According to TechCrunch, the company is now preparing to lay off some 4,000 additional employees. It’s believed Garg’s behavior may be a factor in the additional layoffs, as Better.com has struggled with the fallout and is likely having trouble attracting new business.

In addition to his layoff stunt, Garg has a history of being verbally abusive to employees, once telling them: “You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and…DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”