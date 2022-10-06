Best Email Marketing Services for Businesses in 2022

Email marketing is still alive and remains one of the top most effective customer engagement tools for businesses – if you do it right, of course. Email marketing has proven to consistently deliver an overall better ROI as compared to other marketing schemes. Additionally, it is a brilliant means of building your brand community and consistently engaging your customers in a more convenient way.

However, you need to have the right email marketing infrastructure in place to adequately reach new customers and loyal subscribers and build better relationships that generate more leads and consequently increase sales. These platforms even come with email analytics and optimization features that enable you to improve your email marketing campaigns and increase your conversion rates. Luckily, there are multiple email marketing platforms to choose from. To help you navigate the market, we outline some of the top email marketing platforms for businesses:

1. Constant Contact

Constant Contact is undoubtedly the top email marketing platform for startups and small businesses. It’s also the fastest-growing email marketing provider worldwide, while it remains beginner-friendly and easy to use. Using Constant Contact, you can conveniently manage your contacts, email lists, email templates, marketing calendar, and more. Your account comes with unlimited email access for easy tracking and subsequent reporting. It also has built-in capability for social media sharing, list segmentation, a free image library, integration for Facebook ads, and a powerful Shopify eCommerce integration.

Constant Contact’s Plus Package comes with additional features such as powerful email automation, online donations, drip campaigns, subject line A/B testing, coupons and surveys, and polls, which will help you broadcast targeted emails to maximize your open rate.

2. HubSpot

HubSpot is also a popular marketing platform with all the necessary tools to accelerate your business growth. Email marketing, however, is just one feature of their CRM plan, which also comes with other tools such as the meeting scheduler, live chat and bots, form builder, and landing page builder. For instance, you could set up your landing page with a simple signup form that will enable you to capture new users’ email addresses in your CRM. However, the real utility of HubSpot email marketing is the CRM’s ability to log your contacts automatically and record all your business interactions to help you create and send deeply personalized emails.

3. Moosend

Moosend is one of the most affordable email marketing platforms for startups and small businesses. Its offering comes with powerful email marketing automation features, email-building tools, landing pages, and more. Using Moosend, you can easily and quickly customize your email newsletter that matches your brand in a few minutes by utilizing their numerous pre-built email templates.

The good thing about Moosend is that email marketing automation features are available across all plans. They also allow you access to their automation workflow designer, who will help you personalize your newsletter for new subscribers. More importantly, Moosend uses detailed analytics of important email metrics, including email opens, bounces, clicks, custom event tracking, product views, purchases, and even demographics data.

Endnote

Despite the common belief that email marketing is dead, it remains a crucial tool for businesses of all types and sizes. This is mainly because it’s a cost-effective means to quickly reach a mass audience and generate leads more efficiently while also sharing crucial market information and trends. Additionally, email marketing software is typically easy to use, enabling you to create customers for life through personalized connections to your client base.