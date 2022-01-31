What Are the Best Days to Post

There’s more to consider than just posting pieces of content consistently if you want your business blog to take-off. The posting time does affect levels of engagement. This article details what days are best for publishing blogs.

Best Days to Post for Traffic

Tuesdays through Thursdays are the best days to post for traffic, as people are more likely to browse the internet. However, if your company has a sale, you may want to post on Friday or Saturday when they are probably shopping. Mondays are best if you have something newsworthy to share.

Best Time to Publish for Pageviews

To increase page views on your website, post content at the right time. Posts published in the early morning tend to have a higher clickthrough rate.

The best day for a blogger to post is Wednesdays at 10 a.m. That is one of the peak times when people read blogs. That’s not to say other times won’t work.

Best Time for Social Shares

Our social web is alive when people are at their desks during the workday. The most popular times for social media engagement are early weekday mornings and late afternoons but vary depending on the sites you use.

This is the best time of day to post for increased social media shares:

Tuesdays – 2 p.m.

Thursdays – 12, 6, and 11 p.m.

Fridays – 1 and 10 p.m.

Saturdays – 8 a.m., 12 and 5 p.m.

Sundays – 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Best Day to Publish for Social Shares

According to a study by Track Social, the best day to publish content for social media shares is Tuesday. However, every brand’s audience is different, so it’s essential to test what works best for your company.

When to Post for Consistent Engagement

Every company posts content on its website. However, suppose no people are checking out social media platforms. In that case, there is no point in creating posts randomly throughout the day because nobody will see them.

The best time to post comments is between 9–11 a.m. That’s because people check for social media posts at that time.

How Many Times Should You Publish In a Week?

Three days a week is best, but not standard. The best days of the week to publish are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tuesdays and Thursdays see a slight dip, while Sundays witness the least readership.

Best Time to Blog on Facebook

The optimal time for a Facebook post is typically Monday through Friday between 9–11 a.m. Understanding the best day to post on Facebook is important because there are clear trends based on age demographics.

A study by TrackMaven looked at 400 million Facebook posts to determine the best time for every demographic. The information from Facebook page insights helps marketers save time when scheduling blog content.

Best times for each demographic:

18 to 24-years: Wednesday at 3 p.m.

25 to 34-years: Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

35 to 44-years: Friday at 8 a.m.

45 to 54-years: Saturday at 7 a.m.

55 to 64-years: Thursday at 3 p.m.

65 and over: Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Best Time to Post on Twitter

Twitter is a fast-paced platform with a lot of competition for attention. The best time to tweet on Twitter for your business might be different than the best time for other types of accounts. According to CoSchedule, these are the best times for a tweet:

8 a.m.

noon

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

11 p.m. to midnight

Social Media Today suggests that the best time is 1:45 p.m. EST and 4:30 p.m. EST weekdays for retail companies.

Buffer recommends posting at the following times:

Mondays to Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m.

Fridays, 3 to 4 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Best Time to Publish on LinkedIn

The best times to post on LinkedIn are Mondays to Fridays at 9 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. These three times were the most optimal across every demographic studied by TrackMaven. Like other social networks, the worst days to post are over the weekend.

Best Time to Post on Instagram

Different brands will have different target audiences with varying levels of engagement at other times of the day. A Sprout Social study found that the best time for Instagram posts is weekdays between 8 and 9 p.m. EST.

Buffer studied the Instagram algorithm and has excellent insights on the best time to post on Instagram.

Best Time to Publish on Tiktok

TikTok’s audience is incredibly diverse. A study by Locowise found that the best time to post is between 6 and 7 p.m. EST on weekdays. Buffer data shows that weekends are not optimal for engagement.

Apps for Publishing Automation

These tools are handy for scheduling blog posts. They ensure you publish posts at the ideal time even when you are out of office and can’t post:

SocialBee

Hootsuite

Agorapulse

CoSchedule

In Conclusion

It would seem the best days for blog posts are workdays. Remember that what works for one company might not for another. It’s essential to test what days and times generate the most traffic for your website.

If you’re looking for a way to automate your blog publishing, consider using a content management system. These platforms allow you to preview and schedule posts ahead of time. You won’t ever have to worry about forgetting to publish, whatever the time or day.