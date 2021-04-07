Best Buy Debuts $200 Yearly Membership Program

Best Buy has announced a yearly membership program, for $199.99, that provides special pricing, free installation and unlimited tech support.

Like many companies, Best Buy has been working to transition away from brick and mortar stores, in favor of online shopping. The company recently announced it had laid off 5,000 employees, and would close more stores in 2021 than in previous years.

The company is now offering a membership program, called Best Buy Beta. The program will cost $199.99, or $179.99 for customers with the Best Buy credit card. The program will be available in 60 stores by the end of the month.

“As we look to evolve our membership programs, the goal of Best Buy Beta is to create a membership experience that customers will love and to leave them feeling confident throughout their relationship with Best Buy,” said Allison Peterson, Best Buy’s chief customer officer. “This pilot offers premium service, complete with support aimed at anticipating our customers’ needs.”

The service will also provide a 24/7 concierge team, available via phone, chat, email and the Best Buy app. The service is currently available in Iowa, Oklahoma and eastern Pennsylvania, with Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee next in line.