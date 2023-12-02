Bending Spoons Lays Off Entire Filmic Staff

Bending Spoons, the new owner of popular mobile video app Filmic, has laid off the entire staff behind the app.

Bending Spoons—the same company that now owns Evernote and laid off much of its staff—acquired Filmic in September 2022. According to PetaPixel, the acquisition was touted as a win for both companies, with Bending Spoons planning to use Filmic to help drive its mobile video ambitions.

Just over a year later, however, and the outlet is citing multiple sources that Filmic’s entire staff has been laid off, with all operations related to the app being brought in-house. The move is similar to how Italy-based Bending Spoons handled the Evernote acquisition, laying off all US and Chile staff to keep development focused in the EU.

Neill Barham, Filmic’s founder and CEO, doesn’t appear to have been spared. According to his LinkedIn page, Barham’s time with Filmic ended in November 2023.

At this rate, Bending Spoons is quickly gaining a reputation of buying popular apps, gutting their development teams, and leaving customers wondering if their favorite apps are going to survive.