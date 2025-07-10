Belkin to End Wemo Support by 2026, Shifts to Matter

The smart home industry has been rocked by Belkin’s recent announcement that it will discontinue support for most of its Wemo smart home devices and the associated Wemo app by January 31, 2026. This decision marks a significant pivot for a brand that has been a staple in the connected home market for over a decade, leaving consumers and industry insiders questioning the future of legacy smart home ecosystems.

According to a support article on Belkin’s official website, the company is sunsetting technical support for a wide range of older Wemo products, including popular items like smart plugs and light switches. While a limited number of newer devices with Thread and Matter compatibility will continue to function through platforms like Apple HomeKit, the majority of Wemo’s cloud-dependent devices will effectively become obsolete once the app is decommissioned, as detailed by Belkin.

A Shift in Strategy

This move signals a broader strategic shift for Belkin, which appears to be focusing on newer, interoperable standards like Matter over Thread, as reported by 9to5Google. The publication notes that Belkin is prioritizing devices that align with industry-wide protocols, potentially leaving behind customers who invested in earlier Wemo products that rely on proprietary cloud services.

TechCrunch further elaborates that the shutdown will impact a vast user base, with no clear path for local control or alternative firmware to keep these devices operational post-2026. This raises concerns about the longevity of smart home investments, a sentiment echoed across social media platforms like Bluesky, where users like Lukas Neville have expressed frustration over the planned obsolescence of still-functional hardware.

Consumer Fallout and Industry Implications

The decision has sparked a wave of criticism from Wemo users who feel abandoned by Belkin’s abrupt exit from supporting legacy products. Posts on X, such as one from user @owednada, highlight the growing distrust in smart home brands that can remotely disable devices through software updates or service terminations, underscoring a broader consumer anxiety about the reliability of IoT ecosystems.

PCWorld adds a critical perspective, describing the majority of affected Wemo devices as turning into “paperweights” come 2026, save for a handful of Thread-enabled products. This harsh reality for consumers could push them toward competitors who offer more sustainable support models or open-source compatibility, potentially reshaping market dynamics.

Looking Ahead

As the smart home sector continues to evolve, Belkin’s withdrawal from supporting most Wemo products serves as a cautionary tale for both manufacturers and buyers. The emphasis on newer standards like Matter may drive innovation, but it also risks alienating early adopters who built their smart homes around now-defunct systems.

For industry insiders, this development underscores the importance of designing products with long-term usability in mind, whether through local control options or broader compatibility. Belkin’s pivot may be a calculated business decision, but it leaves a gap in trust that competitors could exploit. As the 2026 deadline looms, the smart home community will be watching closely to see how Belkin addresses the fallout—and whether it can rebuild confidence in its brand.