Bari Weiss’s CBS News Revolution: Layoffs, Backlash and a Network in Flux

In the high-stakes world of broadcast news, few appointments have sparked as much intrigue and internal friction as Bari Weiss’s ascension to editor-in-chief of CBS News in October 2025. The former New York Times opinion writer and founder of The Free Press stepped into a leadership role at a time when legacy media faces existential pressures from digital disruptors and shifting audience tastes. Her arrival, amid a leadership shakeup at parent company Paramount Global under new Skydance overlords, has unleashed a torrent of changes—and controversy.

Just weeks into her tenure, Ms. Weiss oversaw significant layoffs, cultural overhauls and a pivot toward what she calls ‘fearless journalism.’ Reports from insiders paint a picture of a newsroom in turmoil, with long-time staffers decamping and accusations of ideological purging flying. The Washington Post detailed in a November 7 article how Ms. Weiss’s first month unfolded amid ‘layoffs, confusion and shifting expectations’ ([Washington Post](https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2025/11/07/bari-weiss-cbs-news-remake/)).

The catalyst for her hire traces back to Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media, led by David Ellison. Ms. Weiss reports directly to Mr. Ellison, signaling a top-down mandate for reinvention. Critics, including former CBS executives, view it as a bid to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration, though Ms. Weiss has framed her mission as restoring journalistic rigor eroded by ‘woke’ biases.

A Newsroom Under Siege

Internal memos and employee accounts reveal a swift restructuring. On October 15, CBS News announced cuts affecting roughly 5% of its workforce, targeting what Ms. Weiss described as redundant digital operations. ‘We must streamline to compete in a multi-platform era,’ she wrote in an all-staff email obtained by The New Yorker, which speculated the moves were part of broader efforts to appease political pressures ([New Yorker](https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-lede/what-will-bari-weiss-do-to-cbs-news)).

Veteran correspondents like Jan Crawford and John Dickerson have voiced unease over editorial shifts, with some alleging a rightward tilt. A leaked Slack thread, archived and analyzed on platforms like X, showed staffers decrying the dismissal of producers deemed too ‘progressive.’ Ms. Weiss countered in a Free Press podcast, saying, ‘CBS has been captive to one worldview for too long—our audience deserves better.’

Archival analysis from archive.is captures the explosive early days: ‘How Bari Weiss is blowing up CBS News,’ highlighting her purge of DEI initiatives and mandates for viewpoint diversity in story selection. One ousted executive told the site, ‘It’s like a hostile takeover by Substack warriors.’

Ideological Flashpoints Ignite

The controversy peaked with coverage of hot-button issues. CBS’s revamped Evening News under Ms. Weiss led with skeptical takes on gender-affirming care and campus protests, drawing ire from progressive outlets. The Guardian columnist Margaret Sullivan lambasted the hire as a ‘weird and worrisome choice,’ arguing it severs CBS from its ‘roots in serious journalism’ ([Guardian](https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/oct/08/bari-weiss-cbs-news)).

On X, posts from journalists like @mmay and @brianstelter amplified dissent, with one viral thread claiming, ‘Weiss is turning CBS into Fox News lite.’ Counterposts from supporters, including Ms. Weiss herself, touted ratings bumps: Nielsen data showed a 12% primetime uptick in November, per Los Angeles Times reporting ([LA Times](https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2025-10-03/bari-weiss-is-coming-to-cbs-news-heres-what-it-means)).

Ms. Weiss’s backstory fuels the fire. Her dramatic 2020 resignation from the Times—citing a ‘civil war’ over ideological conformity—mirrors her CBS playbook. Wikipedia notes her Pittsburgh roots and trajectory from Wall Street Journal to media maverick ([Wikipedia](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bari_Weiss)). NPR profiled her as a ‘vocal critic of legacy media,’ prescient given her new perch ([NPR](https://www.npr.org/2025/10/06/nx-s1-5563786/bari-weiss-cbs-news-free-press)).

Ratings Gamble Pays Early Dividends

Financially, the disruption is bearing fruit. Paramount shares rose 8% post-announcement, buoyed by advertiser interest in ‘balanced’ content. An internal strategy deck, leaked to Vanity Fair, outlines plans for AI-driven personalization and partnerships with independent creators—echoing Ms. Weiss’s Free Press model.

Yet talent exodus looms large. High-profile departures include digital director Alana Saad, who cited ‘irreconcilable vision clashes’ in her LinkedIn post. CBS’s recent X activity promotes neutral stories like FBI whistleblower suits and breast cancer studies, sidestepping controversy ([CBS News X](https://x.com/CBSNews)). Ms. Weiss retweeted praise for ‘honest reporting’ amid the din.

Industry watchers like Hollywood Reporter predict a bifurcated future: CBS courting center-right viewers while alienating urban liberals. ‘It’s a high-wire act,’ one analyst noted. As of November 21, 2025, the experiment continues, with Ms. Weiss betting her reputation on blowing up the old guard to save the network.

Paramount’s Broader Bet

Zooming out, CBS’s turmoil reflects Paramount’s survival strategy post-Skydance acquisition. Mr. Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, prioritizes profitability over prestige. Ms. Weiss fits as a change agent, much like her role at The Free Press, which boasts 500,000 subscribers.

Competitors watch closely. CNN and MSNBC mull similar pivots amid slumping ad revenue, while Fox News gloats. Recent X sentiment analysis shows polarized reactions: conservative users hail a ‘reckoning,’ per posts from @bariweiss and allies, while left-leaning accounts decry ‘MAGA infiltration.’

For industry insiders, the stakes are clear: Ms. Weiss’s CBS saga tests whether ideological disruption can revive a fading giant—or fracture it irreparably.