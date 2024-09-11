Bank of America Raises Minimum Wage to $24: CEO Says “The Payback is Lower Turnover”

Bank of America is making headlines once again with its latest announcement to raise the minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $24 per hour starting in October 2024. The move represents another milestone in the company’s long-term commitment to increase its base pay to $25 by 2025, a promise it made in 2017. The pay hike, impacting thousands of workers across various roles like bank tellers and call center employees, is not only seen as a win for labor but also a strategic step in employee retention during a challenging economic period.

A Strategic Wage Increase in a Tight Labor Market

CEO Brian Moynihan explained the rationale behind this pay hike in an interview, tying it directly to the ongoing efforts to combat inflation and reduce employee turnover. “The payback is lower turnover,” Moynihan said, highlighting that the company’s investment in wages is yielding tangible results by keeping employees engaged and reducing hiring costs. “Our projections for the economy are for it to bump around at a 2% level, which would be consistent with this kind of wage growth for us as a company,” he added.

This latest $1 increase—from the previous $23 per hour—further solidifies Bank of America’s position as a wage leader among large U.S. banks, far exceeding the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which has remained stagnant since 2009. Moynihan emphasized that the bank’s commitment to raising wages isn’t just about keeping pace with inflation but is part of a broader philosophy aimed at improving the quality of life for employees. “It’s become a little bit of a philosophical point of view in the company,” he noted, adding that wage increases are about more than just economics—they’re about being a company that people want to work for.

Navigating Inflation and the Broader Economic Picture

Inflation has been a major concern for businesses and consumers alike, and Bank of America’s move to raise wages reflects the broader challenges of managing labor costs while maintaining profitability. Moynihan has expressed optimism about the state of the U.S. economy, asserting that “a higher nominal rate is a better place for the U.S. economy” as it normalizes after years of historically low interest rates. He believes that inflation, while challenging, is not derailing the bank’s core objectives, which include supporting employees through competitive wages and benefits.

In fact, Bank of America has consistently increased its minimum wage over the past few years, starting at $15 per hour in 2017, jumping to $20 by 2019, and now aiming for $25 by 2025. “We are proud to be leading the industry,” said Sheri Bronstein, Bank of America’s chief human resources officer. “Providing a competitive minimum wage is core to being a great place to work.”

Competition and Wage Wars in the Financial Sector

The move by Bank of America places pressure on its competitors in the financial services sector. Over the past few years, several other banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, have also increased wages to attract and retain talent. However, Bank of America has consistently outpaced its rivals, taking bold steps toward addressing wage disparities. The company’s latest increase means that its employees will now earn significantly more than the national median for bank tellers, which was $18.10 per hour as of 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



This wage increase is also seen as a proactive measure in the face of potential labor shortages, particularly for entry-level and customer-facing positions that are “relatively unglamorous and non-remote-friendly,” according to a report by LinkedIn News. With banks like Bank of America continuing to invest in their workforce, it signals a broader trend across the industry to shore up talent as remote work remains an elusive option for many frontline roles in financial services.

The Long-Term Impact on Employee Retention

For Bank of America, raising wages is not only about addressing immediate economic pressures but also about positioning the company for long-term success. “When you have the best people, you can do your best work for our customers, our clients, and our communities,” Sheri Bronstein said, reflecting the bank’s broader strategy to reduce turnover and maintain a strong, motivated workforce.

In addition to competitive wages, Bank of America has been enhancing its employee benefits. The company now offers 16 weeks of paid parental leave, an industry-leading sabbatical program, and access to a Life Event Services Team, which provides personalized support for employees navigating significant life events. These efforts have not gone unnoticed, as the bank has earned recognition from Fortune as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” for six consecutive years and has been ranked by JUST Capital as a top company for workers.

Looking ahead, the bank’s wage strategy is likely to continue paying dividends, as higher wages help attract and retain talent in a tight labor market. As Bronstein put it, “We’re not just focused on attracting talent—we want to be an all-around great place to work.”

As Bank of America moves closer to its $25-an-hour wage target by 2025, it underscores a shift in corporate America, where companies are increasingly taking proactive steps to address wage stagnation and labor market challenges. By committing to higher wages and better benefits, Bank of America is not only securing its position as a leader in the financial services sector but also setting a standard for how large corporations can manage inflationary pressures while keeping employees at the forefront of their business strategy.