Bank of America Experiencing An Outage, Reporting $0 Balances

Users are reporting a major Bank of America outage, with many logging in to their account and being greeted with $0 balances.

According to Downdetector.com, the reports started spiking early Wednesday afternoon. According to many of the reports, transfers are not showing up as an option, some accounts are showing a $0 balance, and other users having trouble with the website and the mobile app.

Fortunately, users have reported that their ATM cards still work, which serves as confirmation that people’s funds are still in their accounts and the issue is likely just display/reporting issue.

Interestingly, Bank of America has yet to update its social media or website to address the issue, although it did provide the following statement to The Independent.