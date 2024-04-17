Baidu’s Ernie Bot Reportedly Has 200 Million Users

Baidu reportedly has some 200 million users of its Ernie Bot AI chatbot, a significant milestone as the company works to take on OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google.

Baidu developed Ernie Bot to be a homegrown competitor to OpenAI ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini. Despite early stumbles, the company has continued to develop and improve Ernie.

According to Reuters, Ernie Bot now more than 200 million users. Interestingly, the chatbot has 85,000 enterprise clients.

AI has become the new tech battleground between the US and China. In that context, Baidu’s success with Ernie Bot is more than just a commercial success—it demonstrates China’s ability to compete in the AI field.