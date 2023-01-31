Baidu Set to Unveil AI-Powered Search

Baidu is preparing to unveil an AI-powered, ChatGPT-like search engine based on the company’s Ernie tech.

ChatGPT has become one of the most widely known conversational AIs and threatens to upend the search engine market. Microsoft is believed to be integrating it into a version of Bing, and Google is pulling out all the stops to come up with its own answer.

According to Bloomberg, via Engadget, China’s Baidu is preparing to launch its own conversational AI search engine. The new product will be based on Ernie, which is the company’s large-scale machine-learning model.

Baidu no doubt hopes conversational AI will help it reinvigorate its search engine and spark future growth. If the company can move fast enough, it may even be able to gain ground on its rivals.