Bad Actors Exploited a Salesforce Zero-Day Flaw in Phishing Campaign

Bad actors exploited a zero-day flaw in Salesforce’s email services with a phishing campaign that also relies on Facebook’s web games platform.

The vulnerability and phishing campaign was discovered by Oleg Zaytsev and Nati Tal, researchers at Guardio Labs.

Those phishing campaigns cleverly evade conventional detection methods by chaining the Salesforce vulnerability and legacy quirks in Facebook’s web games platform. Guardio Labs has disclosed these findings and worked with Salesforce and Meta to close the vulnerabilities and misuse.

The phishing campaigns tried to trick users into going to a fake Facebook page in an effort to steal their Facebook login information, as well as their two-factor authentication information. Targets received an email that appeared to come from Meta but came from a salesforce.com domain.

So it’s a no-brainer why we’ve seen this email slipping through traditional anti-spam and anti-phishing mechanisms. It includes legit links (to facebook.com) and is sent from a legit email address of @salesforce.com, one of the worlds leading CRM providers.

The researchers praise both Salesforce and Meta for quickly addressing the issue and providing a fix to all impacted services. At the same time, they express concern over the growing sophistication of such phishing attacks, combining a range of legitimate services to thwart countermeasures.