Backblaze Computer Backup 8.0 Offers Greatly Increased Performance

Backblaze has announced version 8.0 of its Backblaze Computer Backup app, significantly increasing the performance over previous versions.

Backblaze is a popular backup option for both Mac and PC computers. The latest version brings major speed boosts across the board, thanks to increased threading and better throttling.

Modern computer systems use concurrent threads to divide up tasks and complete them faster. Previous version of Backblaze only used a maximum of 30 concurrent threads. In contrast, version 8.0 can use up to 100 threads simultaneously.

The company has also improved its auto throttle technology to better utilize network bandwidth and system resources, while at the same time reducing load on hard drives and SSDs by 80%. The new version also updates progress information better, rather than appearing to hang when uploading large files.

Sometime application updates don’t really seem to offer enough features to justify the upgrade price. With Backblaze Computer Backup 8.0, however, it seems the performance alone will be a welcome improvement for most users.