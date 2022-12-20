AWS Wins $723 Billion Contract to Provide Cloud Services to US Navy

AWS has scored a big win, securing a cloud contract with the US Navy worth some $723,878,930 over five years.

The Department of Defense has been working to modernize its computing infrastructure, migrating computer operations to the cloud. The Pentagon recently awarded its $10 billion Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract to AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle.

The US Navy has now awarded AWS a cloud contract, worth more than $723 million, from December 2022 to December 2028.

Per the agreement, the funds will not be dispersed in one lump-sum, at the time of the blanket purchase agreement (BPA), but will be allocated as orders are fulfilled.

This BPA will not obligate funds at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using a variety of funding types, including operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; other procurement (Navy) funds; and working capital (Navy) funds.

The contract is a big win for AWS and should help the company continue its reputation as the leading cloud provider for government and military organizations.