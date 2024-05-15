AWS Will Invest €7.8 Billion In Germany-Based AWS European Sovereign Cloud

AWS has announced a long-term €7.8 billion investment in a Germany-based AWS European Sovereign Cloud through 2040.

The EU’s strict privacy laws set limits on how and when companies can transfer data to the US. As a result, US-based cloud companies must provide a way to handle EU customer data within the bloc. AWS has made clear its long-term commitment to its AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

From day one, AWS has believed it is essential that our customers have control over their data, and choices for how they secure and manage that data in the cloud. AWS gives customers the flexibility to choose how and where they want to run their workloads, including a proven track record of innovation to support specialised workloads around the world. We help customers meet stringent security, sovereignty, and privacy requirements in our existing sovereign-by-design AWS Regions.

The company says its investment will also help launch its first AWS Region in Brandenburg, Germany by the end of 2025. The investment is expected to contribute €17.2 billion to Germany’s economy through 2040, and support roughly 2,800 jobs in German businesses per year.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to offer customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls, privacy safeguards, and security features available in the cloud. We’re investing heavily in new local talent and infrastructure, which will help provide the operational sovereignty our customers require,” said Max Peterson, Vice President of Sovereign Cloud at AWS. “This is an exciting milestone, and we’re looking forward to the ways that our customers and partners across Europe will drive further innovation with the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.”

“High performing, reliable, and secure infrastructure is the most important prerequisite for an increasingly digitalised economy and society. Brandenburg is making progress here. In recent years, we have set on a course to invest in modern and sustainable data centre infrastructure in our state, strengthening Brandenburg as a business location,” said Prof. Dr. Jörg Steinbach, Brandenburg’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy. “State-of-the-art data centres for secure cloud computing are the basis for a strong digital economy. I am pleased Amazon Web Services (AWS) has chosen Brandenburg for a long-term investment in its cloud computing infrastructure for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.”