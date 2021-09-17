AWS Wants to Launch AWS Australia to Better Serve Australian Market

AWS is planning to launch AWS Australia, in an effort to better serve its Australian customers.

AWS is the leading cloud provider, with data centers, offices and customers around the world. The company wants to take it a step further in Australia, informing the government of its plans to establish AWS Australia as a local entity.

The company has emphasized that there will be no change to the services it provides, but billing and documentation would reflect the new entity, rather than AWS, Inc. In addition, for customers based in Australia, AWS Australia would charge the standard 10% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We regularly review our business structure to ensure that we are able to best serve our customers. AWS plans to launch an Australian Seller of Record to support the growing adoption of cloud computing by enabling our customers in Australia to purchase AWS Cloud services from an Australia based company,” an AWS spokesperson told ZDNet.

The move is subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.