AWS Wants to ‘Completely Re-Imagine How the AWS Network Is Managed’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) appears prepped for a major overhaul of its service, if a job posting is any indication.

AWS is already the leading cloud provider in the world, but Microsoft and Google have been making major headway in recent years. AWS appears to be on the verge of something big, posting a job openingfor a “Manager, Software Development, New Initiative.”

The description of the role is what’s of particular note:

AWS is looking for a software development manager to own a green-field network software project. We are launching an effort this year to completely re-imagine how the AWS network is managed. A key part of this project is building a suite of control plane services from the ground-up, which the network fabric teams will use to scale and manage the networks that they are ultimately responsible for.

There’s little else to indicate what might be involved, but the post alone promises some big changes ahead.