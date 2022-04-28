AWS Survives Review Process to Win NSA Contract

AWS has won a major contract with the National Security Agency (NSA), after the contract award came under review.

AWS was awarded a $10 billion contract with the NSA, but Microsoft immediately challenged the award, much as AWS had challenged Microsoft winning a major contract with the Department of Defense. According to FedScoop, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) instructed the NSA to review the bid after concerns in how Microsoft’s bid was evaluated. Despite the review, the NSA has once again awarded AWS the win.

“NSA recently awarded a contract to Amazon Web Services that delivers cloud computing services to support the Agency’s mission,” said an NSA spokesperson. “This contract is a continuation of NSA’s Hybrid Compute Initiative to modernize and address the robust processing and analytical requirements of the Agency.”

“We’re honored that after thorough review, the NSA selected AWS as the cloud provider for the Hybrid Compute Initiative, and we’re ready to help deliver this critical national security capability,” said an AWS spokesperson.