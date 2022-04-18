AWS Scores Australian Government Cloud Contract Renewal

AWS has secured an renewal of its whole-of-government cloud deal with the Australian government, extending the contract by three years.

AWS initially signed its cloud contract agreement with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) in 2019. The contract provides AWS services to federal, state, and territorial departments, agencies, public universities, and government-controlled companies.

The new agreement builds on the previous one, extending the company’s commitment to Australia’s public sector.

Under the enhanced agreement, which will start on May 1, 2022, AWS’s public sector customers continue to receive the benefits of the Whole-of Government Agreement via the DTA, or they can choose to purchase directly from AWS or through authorised partners on the AWS Partner Network. This will ensure our public sector customers in Australia will maintain easy access to our reliable and secure cloud services as well as provide greater choice in how they procure them.

The contract is valued at AU$174 million.