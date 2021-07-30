AWS Retiring EC2-Classic, Outlines How to Prepare

AWS is retiring EC2-Classic, one of its oldest cloud services, one that dates back to the launch of EC2 in 2006.

EC2-Classic is a big part of what helped AWS rise to dominance in the cloud computing market. Despite its early success, the service was already deprecated, with accounts created after April 2013 using AWS’ EC2-VPC platform. The newer platform launches EC2 instances within a VPC.

Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist for AWS, highlighted the news:

“EC2-Classic has served us well, but we’re going to give it a gold watch and a well-deserved sendoff! This post will tell you what you need to know, what you need to do, and when you need to do it.”

With Amazon retiring EC2-Classic, businesses still relying on the older service need to take steps to steps to ensure their workloads remain active. The company’s goal is to make sure there are no disrupted workflows, and has set August 15, 2022 as the date for the migration to be completed by.

Users still relying on EC2-Classic should refer to AWS’ instructions to ensure uninterrupted operation.