AWS Receives $1 Billion Tax Break to Fund Oregon Expansion

Amazon Web Services has received tax breaks to the tune of $1 billion to build five new data centers in Oregon.

According to CRN, the tax breaks will help AWS expand its presence in the Morrow County area, where the company already has several data centers. The company will reportedly pay as much as three-quarters less property tax than other businesses in the area.

“We’ve been an active member of the eastern Oregon communities since 2011, investing more than $15.6 billion while supporting thousands of local jobs,” Amazon said in a statement. “Investments like these create and support high paying, highly skilled jobs in local communities, and projects that benefit local education, healthcare, public services and more.”