AWS Private 5G Launches With 4G Service

AWS has launched its Private 5G service, although it currently only supports the older 4G LTE.

Private 5G networks are an important application of the next-gen wireless technology, giving customers improved speed, latency, and security over traditional options. The leading cloud platform is deploying AWS Private 5G to enable its customers to set up their own networks.

“Today I would like to introduce you to AWS Private 5G, the modern, corporate version of that very powerful box of hardware and software,” writes Jeff Barr, AWS Chief Evangelist. “This cool new service lets you design and deploy your own private mobile network in a matter of days. It is easy to install, operate, and scale, and does not require any specialized expertise. You can use the network to communicate with the sensors & actuators in your smart factory, or to provide better connectivity for handheld devices, scanners, and tablets for process automation.”

Unfortunately, at launch, the service only supports 4G LTE, with 5G planned for a later date.

“The private mobile network makes use of CBRS spectrum,” Barr continues. “It supports 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) today, and will support 5G in the future, both of which give you a consistent, predictable level of throughput with ultra low latency. You get long range coverage, indoors and out, and fine-grained access control.”

Regardless of what protocol the service uses, Barr says it will offer customers the scalability they need in terms of geographic coverage, throughput, and device count.

Customers looking to get started can find out more here.