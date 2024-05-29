AWS May Invest Billions In Italy’s Data Centers

AWS is reportedly in talks with Italy to invest heavily in the country’s data centers in a deal that could be worth billions of euros.

According to Reuters, AWS is looking to either expand its existing facilities in Milan or build on a new site. The investment will help support the company’s cloud presence in Europe.

Much of AWS’ increased investments in Europe are being driven by the company’s commitment to data sovereignty, promising to store data for EU organizations and companies within the bloc. The issue has been a growing source of concern in recent years, as EU lawmakers have grown wary of data being sent to the US where it could be vulnerable to US intelligence agencies.

The company recently announced a major expansion in Spain as well, although Reuters reports that an expansion in Italy may not be as large as that 15.7 euros deal.