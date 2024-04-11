AWS Loses $525 Million Cloud Patent Infringement Suit

AWS lost a patent infringement suit related to cloud storage and has been ordered by a jury to pay Kove IO, Inc. $525 million.

According to Reuters, Kove accused AWS of using its tech to “store and retrieve massive amounts of data,” saying it had become “essential” to AWS. Kove says AWS’ Amazon S3 storage service and DynamoDB were among the products that infringed technology it developed “years before the advent of the cloud.”

As Reuters points out, Kove similarly sued Google last year, accusing the number three cloud provider of infringing the same patents. With a win on the books against AWS, a legal precedent has been set that should benefit Kove further.