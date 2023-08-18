AWS Is Positioning Itself As the DIY AI Provider

AWS is taking a novel approach to the AI revolution, focusing on providing the tools for companies to create and use their own AI models.

Many of the leading companies in the AI space are focused on building their own AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing AI, and Google’s Bard. This has significant disadvantages for companies, as those models are trained on the data the companies behind them deem relevant and may not be optimized for specific scenarios.

According to Digital Trends, AWS is taking a different approach, creating Foundation Models the company trains to a certain point. Customers can then use those Foundation Models, continuing their training with data specific to that organization’s needs.

“As a provider, we basically train these models on a large corpus of data. Once the model is trained, there’s a cutoff point. For example, January of 2023, then the model doesn’t have any information after that point, but companies want data, which is private,” Atul Deo, Amazon Bedrock Product and Engineering General Manager, told the outlet.

“You also want to be able to ask the model some questions and get answers, but if it can only answer questions on some stale public data, that is not very helpful. You want to be able to pass the relevant information to the model and get the relevant answers in real time. That is one of the core problems that it solves,” Deo added.

AWS’ approach could help the company carve out a valuable niche in the AI space, effectively being the AI framework provider for companies that want to leverage custom AI solutions but lack the means to do so from scratch.