AWS Investing $11 Billion In Indiana Data Centers

AWS has announced its plans to invest $11 billion in Indiana to build new data centers in St. Joseph County.

AWS has a long history of investing in Indiana, with the company investing some $21.5 billion in the state since 2010. The company’s latest round of investment of $11 billion is the largest yet, and will help create at least 1,000 new jobs. The company will also contribute up to $7 million to support local and state road infrastructure improvements.

“AWS’s unwavering commitment to supporting our customers and helping drive digital transformation has been evident through our infrastructure investments across the United States,” said Roger Wehner, AWS director of economic development. “Building upon this, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Indiana through this planned $11 billion investment, which will create numerous well-paying job opportunities and tap into the state’s burgeoning tech sector, while contributing significantly to the state’s growing economy. This investment will include our continuing commitment to fostering workforce development and educational initiatives in areas where we operate, and we look forward to helping nurture the next generation of talent in the Hoosier State. We are excited to partner with Governor Holcomb, IEDC, and other state and local leaders to forge a path toward a brighter future for Indiana’s tech landscape.”

AWS is also launching the AWS InCommunities St. Joseph County Community Fund grant fund. The fund will support initiatives in “science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) education; sustainability and environment; economic development; future workforce development; inclusion, diversity, and equity; and homelessness, hunger, health, and well-being.”

The company says it is committing $100,000 to the fund, which will be managed by ChangeX. Applicants aligned with one of the above themes can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to use on such a project.

Indiana officials welcomes the company’s investment.

“Indiana’s long-term economic strategy is paying dividends for Hoosiers as we cultivate the growth of critical sectors like technology infrastructure,” said Governor Holcomb. “Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS. This significant investment solidifies Indiana’s leadership position in the economy of the future, and will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect on the town of New Carlisle, the north central region and the state of Indiana for years to come.”

“The AWS announcement today will be a generational boost to our local and regional economy, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome the AWS team and workforce into our community,” said Carl Baxmeyer, president, St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “This new data center campus to be built in the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) over the next decade will be a major employment center for all of northern Indiana. This project announcement also shows our alignment with the state’s goal to create next level jobs that benefit all Hoosiers.”