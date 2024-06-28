AWS Investigates Perplexity AI Scraping Allegations

AWS is investigating allegations that Perplexity AI used the company’s cloud platform for unauthorized website scraping.

Content ownership is one of the biggest legal and ethical challenges facing AI firms. Some AI firms have committed to honoring the Robots Exclusion Protocol, a standard that defines what web pages search engines should index or scrape, and which should be ignored.

Perplexity AI has been accused of ignoring the protocol and scraping sites without permission, according to Wired. As a result, sources within AWS confirmed to the outlet that it was investigating the AI firm, since AWS requires that its cloud customers adhere to the Robots Exclusion Protocol.

“AWS’s terms of service prohibit customers from using our services for any illegal activity, and our customers are responsible for complying with our terms and all applicable laws,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Wired.

Perplexity has already faced accusations of stealing articles and plagiarism. If the AWS investigation goes against the AI firm, it remains to be seen what action the cloud provider may take.