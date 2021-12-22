AWS Experiences Third Outage This Month

AWS has experienced its third outage this month, impacting yet more sites and services.

AWS has had a rough December, with outages that have impacted some of the largest online services. According to The Verge, this latest outage has hit Slack, Epic Games Store, Asana, and others.

The company said it had fixed the issue as of 9:13 AM ET, but some customers may continue to see issues.

A look at DownDetector shows many familiar companies — ones that were impacted by previous outages — experiencing issues again. While the issues appear to be tapering off, there’s still a ways to go before things return to normal.