AWS Experiences Another Outage

AWS experienced another outage Wednesday morning, just days after a massive one that impacted major companies.

As the leading cloud provider, AWS helps power a large portion of the web. Companies large and small rely on the platform for their websites, applications, and services.

According to ZDNet, AWS started experiencing issues around 10:26 AM US Eastern Time, although the issues appear to have been short-lived.

Similarly, Downdetector.com shows a spike in reported issues, but it quickly subsided.