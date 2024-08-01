AWS Eliminates New Access to AWS CodeCommit & DevOps Tools

AWS appears to be doing an about face, eliminating new access to AWS CodeCommit and other DevsOps tools the company previously promoted.

AWS Chief Evangelist Jeff Barr made the announcement via X:

After giving it a lot of thought, we made the decision to discontinue new access to a small number of services, including AWS CodeCommit.



While we are no longer onboarding new customers to these services, there are no plans to change the features or experience you get today,… — Jeff Barr ☁️ (@jeffbarr) July 31, 2024

Barr goes on to say tha the company is doing the same with S3 Select, CloudSearch, Cloud9, SimpleDB, Forecast, and Data Pipeline.

I hear you and we are making improvements so this is clearer for customers.



The services I'm referring to are: S3 Select, CloudSearch, Cloud9, SimpleDB, Forecast, Data Pipeline, and CodeCommit. — Jeff Barr ☁️ (@jeffbarr) July 31, 2024

AWS provided slightly more detail in a dev blog:

After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close new customer access to AWS CodeCommit, effective July 25, 2024. AWS CodeCommit existing customers can continue to use the service as normal. AWS continues to invest in security, availability, and performance improvements for AWS CodeCommit, but we do not plan to introduce new features. Customers can migrate their AWS CodeCommit Git repositories to other Git providers using several methods, such as cloning the repository, mirroring, or migrating specific branches.

Google has developed a well-deserved reputation for abruptly killing off products that have gained a following, something Amazon is not known for doing. As a result, the company opting to eliminate new access to so many DevOps services is not going over well with some users, including those that replied to Barr’s original posts.

So @jeffbarr .. first it was the specialty certs discontinued with v. little comms. Then it's services retired with no advanced warning/bad comms. Whether I'm looking at this as a consumer/solutions architect or trainer .. this is customer hostile behavior. — Adrian Cantrill (@adriancantrill) July 31, 2024

Yet another use made a direct comparison to Google’s way of treating users.

I sincerely hope you take in the feedback over this. Discontinuing services is one thing, but doing so without proper communication or prior notice is something else entirely. It's something I would expect from Google, but not AWS. — Zeryther ➡️ AnimagiC 2024 (@Zeryther) July 31, 2024

AWS may need to rethink its communication strategy moving forward, otherwise it risks losing the trust it has built up with its users over the years.