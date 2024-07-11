AWS App Studio Taps AI to Create Apps Using Natural Language

AWS is taking low-code/no-code to a new level, tapping generative AI to give users the ability to create apps using natural language prompts.

Low-code and no-code app creation has been gaining traction, especially in the enterprise where organizations often need to move quickly and deploy practical solutions. AWS is taking the concept to a new level by using generative AI to make it even easier to create apps.

AWS App Studio is a generative AI-powered service that uses natural language to build enterprise-grade applications, empowering a new set of builders to create applications in minutes. With App Studio, technical professionals without deep software development skills, such as IT project managers, data engineers, and enterprise architects, can quickly develop business applications tailored to their organization’s needs.

AWS says App Studio uses natural language prompts to create apps.

Simply describe the application you want to build using natural language, App Studio will deliver an application with a multi-page user interface (UI), a data model, and custom business logic to your needs. You can then ask questions about how to modify your application, and App Studio will guide you with providing detailed answers on how to make changes using the point-and-click interface.

AWS says App Studio can help organizations save up to 80% over competing solutions, while still providing the necessary security and governance the enterprise requires.

App Studio provides granular access control policies over your data, users, and applications, also gives IT teams visibility into every application, enabling them to track usage and maintain compliance with company policies.

App Studio represents an important step in no/low-code programming and demonstrates what is possible with generative AI.

