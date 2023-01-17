AWS and SAP Expand Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation

AWS and SAP have announced a new partnership aimed at helping customers accelerate their digital transformation.

SAP has been steadily reinventing itself with a focus on cloud computing. CEO Christian Klein made clear in late-2021 that the strategy was working.

“Our strategy is clearly working. Customers are choosing SAP for their business transformation in the cloud. We see record adoption of our applications and our platform. This has resulted in strong acceleration of our cloud growth.”

The company has been building partnerships with other cloud providers to help customers accelerate their digital transformation and cloud migration. SAP partnered with IBM in early 2022, and has now expanded its partnership with AWS.

“AWS and other infrastructure providers are becoming increasingly important to SAP’s business as we help our customers benefit from digital transformation in the cloud with RISE with SAP,” said Elena Ordóñez del Campo, senior vice president and strategic partner officer, SAP. “Building on our partnership of 15 years, we move into the new year with aligned go-to-market teams in every region, an industry-leading portfolio of solutions enabled by our joint reference architecture, and a growing selection of co-innovations — all ready to help accelerate value for our customers. We look forward to an incredible 2023 together and beyond.”

“This multiyear collaboration will facilitate stronger marketing and co-selling programs to complement our respective technologies,” said Kathleen Curry, director of AWS Worldwide Strategic Alliances. “SAP frequently leans in with AWS to deliver to customers a unified experience as they innovate and evolve their businesses in the ever-dynamic economic environment. This collaboration is an important milestone in our partnership and helps customers modernize faster with accelerated time to value, price-performance, reliability, and sustainability.”