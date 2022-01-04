Aviation Industry Appeals to White House Over 5G Concerns

The Aerospace Industries Association has appealed to the White House to intervene over concerns about the safety risks of 5G deployment.

Airlines, the FAA, the FCC, Verizon, and AT&T have been in a tug-of-war over the future of mid-band 5G deployment. Verizon and AT&T are desperate to begin rolling out the $68 billion of spectrum they acquired at a recent FCC auction, but the airline industry and the FCC are worried about possible interference with airline altimeters.

After Verizon and AT&T rebuffed requests to delay their deployment further — past the January 5 date they had set — the industry is now appealing to the White House, according to Bloomberg.

“We respectfully call on President Biden to intervene and delay the full implementation of C-band 5G until proper risk assessments have taken place and crewmembers are fully briefed as to the extent of the disruptions,” the group said in a statement.

There has been no response yet from the White House.

One thing is clear: T-Mobile is increasingly coming out an even bigger winner in the 5G wars than it already was. The company acquired a wealth of mid-band spectrum when it bought Sprint. T-Mobile’s nearly insurmountable lead in 5G was one of the main reasons its two biggest competitors spent so much money at auction. Unlike the spectrum they acquired, however, T-Mobile’s spectrum is far enough away from altimeter frequencies that it poses no risk.