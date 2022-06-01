Automation Leads to 10% Cut in TomTom’s Workforce

Mapmaker TomTom is working to increase its level of automation, with a 10% reduction in its workforce being the result.

Companies across industries are working to automate processes and leverage AI to accomplish tasks faster. TomTom is no exception as the company looks to automated mapmaking technologies. Unfortunately, according to Reuters, that automation comes at the expense of 10% of its roughly 500 Maps employees.

“Regrettably, this will have an intended impact on approximately 500 employees in our Maps unit,” the company said in a statement. “The full assessment of the financial implications of the reset of the Maps unit is ongoing.”

Despite the news, TomTom believes automated mapmaking tools will help the company build better maps and increase its reach.