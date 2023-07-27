Automakers Team Up to Create a New EV Charging Network in North America

A group of seven automakers are teaming up to create a new universal EV charging network in North America, with plans for 30,000 stations.

As the switch to EVs continues, range anxiety continues to be one of the biggest challenges. BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV are working to help solve that problem with plans to deploy 30,000 new charging stations beginning in the summer of 2024.

The new charging stations will support both the Combined Charging System (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

“North America is one of the world’s most important car markets – with the potential to be a leader in electromobility,” said BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse. “Accessibility to high-speed charging is one of the key enablers to accelerate this transition. Therefore, seven automakers are forming this joint venture with the goal of creating a positive charging experience for EV consumers. The BMW Group is proud to be among the founders.”

“GM’s commitment to an all-electric future is focused not only on delivering EVs our customers love, but investing in charging and working across the industry to make it more accessible,” said GM CEO Mary Barra. “The better experience people have, the faster EV adoption will grow.”

“The creation of EV charging services is an opportunity for automakers to produce excellent user experiences by providing complete, convenient and sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe. “Toward that objective, this joint venture will be a critical step in accelerating EV adoption across the U.S. and Canada and supporting our efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.”

With roughly 32,000 EV chargers already in North America, this new network will nearly double the number available to consumers.