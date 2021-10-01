Automaker Opel Closing Factory Till 2022 Over Semiconductor Shortage

Automaker Opel is closing its Eisenach plant in Germany for the rest of the year as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

The semiconductor industry is struggling to meet demand, impacting a range of industries. The automotive industry has been hit especially hard, with multiple manufacturers slowing or pausing production.

Opel is the latest to be impacted, saying it will close Eisenach, with production not slated to resume until at least early next year, according to Reuters. Unfortunately, that means the 1,300 employees will be laid off temporarily.