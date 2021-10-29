Australia May Force Google to Give Users a Choice of Android Search

Australia may soon force Google to give users a choice for their default search engine on Android phones.

Google has come under increased scrutiny for its dominance in the search market. While the company argues that its dominance is the result of simply being better, critics say its overwhelming market lead all but ensure it faces no real competition. Add in aggressive deals with other companies, as well as its ability to make its search the default on Android, and Google’s position is all but unassailable.

According to Reuters, Australia wants to change that by forcing Google to present users with a screen during initial configuration that will allow users to choose their default search engine. While it is already possible to change the default on Android, less tech-savvy users may not readily know how, something a selection screen would solve.

“We are concerned that Google’s dominance and its ability to use its financial resources to fund arrangements to be the default search engine on many devices and other means through which consumers access search, such as browsers, is harming competition and consumers,” said Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chair Rod Sims in a statement.

“Google pays billions of dollars each year for these placements, which illustrates how being the default search engine is extremely valuable to Google’s business model.”