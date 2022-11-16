Australia May Ban Ransomware Payments

Australia is considering a measure to ban companies from making ransomware payments to cybercriminals.

Ransomware is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity threats, and has taken a toll on public and private organizations alike. Most government and law enforcement agencies discourage victims from paying, but The Record is reporting that Australia is considering taking it a step further.

Australia has been hit hard by several ransomware attacks and the country is clearly trying to discourage further attacks by making it impossible for victims to pay.

Clare O’Neil, home affairs and cybersecurity minister, confirmed to ABC that the government was considering the proposal.