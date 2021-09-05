AT&T’s Tethered ‘Flying COWs’ Providing Internet in Hurricane-Hit Areas

AT&T is using its Flying COWs (Cell on Wings) drones to provide connectivity in hurricane-hit areas, such as Louisiana.

AT&T unveiled its Flying Cows some time ago, and followed up the initial model with a weather-hardened variant. The drones are designed to stay aloft indefinitely, thanks to being tethered to a cable that provides power and secure fiber connectivity.

This setup allows AT&T to provide individuals with phone and internet service, even when the local infrastructure has been interrupted or destroyed. AT&T even designed the weather-hardened variant with thermal imaging, useful in helping first responders locate individuals in need of help.

Plus, with its thermal imaging capabilities, the all-weather drone can “see” through certain types of roofs to guide fire fighters around burning trusses, helping them to avoid stepping in areas that may be ready to collapse.

According to Business Insider, AT&T is using the Flying COWs in Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The drones are helping keep friends and family connected and illustrate just how important drones have become in a range of industries and sectors.