AT&T Southeast Strike, Involving 17,000 Employees, Ends

AT&T and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) have agreed to terms, ending a strike that involved some 17,000 workers.

The strike lasted 30 days, across nine states, making it the longest telecommunications strike in the history of the Southeast. Wages and health care were the main points of disagreement. According to a statement by the CWA, AT&T has agreed to wage increases of 19.33%, with Wire Technicians and Utility Operations receiving an additional 3%.

The new contract in the Southeast covers 17,000 workers technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Wages and health care costs were key issues at the bargaining table, and the five-year agreement includes across the board wage increases of 19.33%, with additional 3% increases for Wire Technicians and Utility Operations. The health care agreement holds health care premiums steady in the first year and lowers them in the second and third years, with modest monthly increases in the final two years.

“I believe in the power of unity, and the unity our members and retirees have shown during these contract negotiations has been outstanding and gave our bargaining teams the backing they needed to deliver strong contracts,” said CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. “I’m not just talking about AT&T members in the Southeast and West, although the determination of our striking AT&T Southeast members was remarkable. CWA members and retirees from every region and sector of our union mobilized in support of our bargaining teams, including by distributing flyers with information about the strike at AT&T Wireless stores.”

In addition to the agreement reached in the Southeast, employees reached a new four-year agreement with AT&T West as well.

The four-year agreement at AT&T West covers 8,500 workers in California and Nevada. It improves on the historic achievements negotiated in the prior agreement. The wage boost will now be retroactive to the contract expiration date, bringing the compounded increase to 15.01%. The revamped agreement also includes improvements to overtime and scheduling.

Union members will review the tentative agreements and hold a final vote in each region.